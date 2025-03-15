Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,062 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $286.94 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.64 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

