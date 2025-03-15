Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99.

Loews Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $86.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Report on L

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.