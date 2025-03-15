Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.54 and last traded at $163.16. 993,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,064,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.85.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

The company has a market cap of $392.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

