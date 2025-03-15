Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 52 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,385,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

SMH stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $198.44 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.