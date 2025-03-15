John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.0% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 420,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.