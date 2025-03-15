Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,197,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 13,477,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance

Jinxin Fertility Group stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Jinxin Fertility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Get Jinxin Fertility Group alerts:

About Jinxin Fertility Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.