Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,197,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 13,477,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance
Jinxin Fertility Group stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Jinxin Fertility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Jinxin Fertility Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jinxin Fertility Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.