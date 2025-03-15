Jimmy D. Staton Acquires 49,000 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) Director Jimmy D. Staton bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,370. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Venture Global stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
VG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
