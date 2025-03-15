Jimmy D. Staton Acquires 49,000 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) Director Jimmy D. Staton bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,370. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Venture Global stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

