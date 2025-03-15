JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,908 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.20% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

