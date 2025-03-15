Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.10 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.50). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.50), with a volume of 161 shares.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £131.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jersey Electricity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 4,000 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,989.39). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Jersey Electricity

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.