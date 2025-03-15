Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $286,476,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,122,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,893 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

