Jarrod Johnson Sells 15,460 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TaskUs Stock Up 3.4 %
TASK opened at $13.67 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
