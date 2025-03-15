Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 78,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

