J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

