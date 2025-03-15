J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

