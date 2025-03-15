J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.