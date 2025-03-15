J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,107 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $96.52 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

