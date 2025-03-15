iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $6.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

