iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.