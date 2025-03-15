iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.22 and last traded at C$27.03. Approximately 867,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 529,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.49.

