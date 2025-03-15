iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

