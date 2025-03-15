iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IWV stock opened at $319.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

