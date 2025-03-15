iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,111.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $55.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

