iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

IGM stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

