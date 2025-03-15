iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 273,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,040. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.