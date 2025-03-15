iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

