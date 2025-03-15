iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

