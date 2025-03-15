iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147,992 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.