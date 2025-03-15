iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

