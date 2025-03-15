iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBB opened at $134.19 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.