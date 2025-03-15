iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

