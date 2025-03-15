Ironwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.44 million, a PE ratio of -130.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.91 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

