Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Impinj comprises about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Impinj by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $30,672.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,352.74. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,888.42. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock worth $2,454,588. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.