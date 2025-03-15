Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 4,633,368 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 659,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of GT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

