Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $263.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

