Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $683,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

