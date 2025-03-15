Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in State Street by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

State Street Stock Up 2.9 %

STT opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

