Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 93.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

GFL opened at $46.24 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

