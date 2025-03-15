Investors Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Put Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,792 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

