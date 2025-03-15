Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $470.17 and last traded at $471.80. Approximately 12,579,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,981,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.92.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.66. The company has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

