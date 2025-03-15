Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $470.17 and last traded at $471.80. Approximately 12,579,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,981,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.92.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.66. The company has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
