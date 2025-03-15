Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $10.37 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.