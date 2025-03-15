Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of QOWZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF ( NASDAQ:QOWZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.34% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

