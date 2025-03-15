Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

