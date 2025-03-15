Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 224,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
