Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 224,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 519,405 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 491,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 308,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 945,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 307,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.