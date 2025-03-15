Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $27,289,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 516,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 444,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

