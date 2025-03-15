Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

