Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

