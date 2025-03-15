Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,387. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.