Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 150,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1,054.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 110,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

