Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 150,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.42.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
