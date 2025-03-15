Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $484.44 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.