Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.